US Markets

HP reiterates its rejection of Xerox's offer to buy the company

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

HP Inc reiterated on Sunday its rejection of Xerox Holdings Corp's $33.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for the company, adding that the proposal "significantly undervalues HP."

Nov 24 (Reuters) - HP Inc HPQ.N reiterated on Sunday its rejection of Xerox Holdings Corp's XRX.N $33.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for the company, adding that the proposal "significantly undervalues HP."

"We reiterate that we reject Xerox’s proposal as it significantly undervalues HP," the company said in a letter to Xerox.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7151;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular