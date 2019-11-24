HP reiterates its rejection of Xerox's offer to buy the company

Nov 24 (Reuters) - HP Inc HPQ.N reiterated on Sunday its rejection of Xerox Holdings Corp's XRX.N $33.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for the company, adding that the proposal "significantly undervalues HP."

"We reiterate that we reject Xerox’s proposal as it significantly undervalues HP," the company said in a letter to Xerox.

