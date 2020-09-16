Markets
HP Introduces LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series Printer

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) has introduced the HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series, the company's smallest enterprise multi-function printer.

The company expects the HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series will be available worldwide starting in December.

HP also announced a new version of HP FutureSmart firmware - enabling a consistent, secure operational system across HP's entire enterprise printer series. FutureSmart 5 provides customers investment protection, additional security protections, and readiness for advanced cloud-based workflows.

HP FutureSmart 5 is expected to be available in December.

