HP Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for HP Inc. (HPQ):

Earnings: $974 million in Q4 vs. -$23 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.97 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $902 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Revenue: $13.82 billion in Q4 vs. $14.77 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 to $0.86.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.