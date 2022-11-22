HP Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for HP Inc. (HPQ):

Earnings: -$2 million in Q4 vs. $3099 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q4 vs. $2.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $855 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Revenue: $14.80 billion in Q4 vs. $16.67 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.80

