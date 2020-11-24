HP Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $668M, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $388M, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $835 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $15.26 billion from $15.41 billion last year.

HP Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $835 Mln. vs. $899 M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $15.26 Bln vs. $15.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 to $0.70

