HP Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $388 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $1451 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $899 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $15.4 billion

HP Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $899 Mln. vs. $865 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $15.4 Bln vs. $15.4 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.56.

