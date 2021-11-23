HP Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.1 billion, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $0.7 billion, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.1 billion or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $16.7 billion from $15.3 billion last year.

HP Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.1 Bln. vs. $0.8 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $16.7 Bln vs. $15.3 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.99 to $1.05.

