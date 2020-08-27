Markets
HP Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $0.73 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $702 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $14.29 billion from $14.60 billion last year.

HP Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $702 Mln. vs. $880 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $14.29 Bln vs. $14.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.54 Full year EPS guidance: $2.16 to $2.20

