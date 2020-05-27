HP Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for HP Inc. (HPQ):

-Earnings: $764 million in Q2 vs. $782 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.53 in Q2 vs. $0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $0.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.45 per share -Revenue: $12.47 billion in Q2 vs. $14.04 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.39 to $0.45

