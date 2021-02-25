HP Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.1 billion, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $0.7 billion, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.2 billion or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $15.6 billion from $14.6 billion last year.

HP Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.2 Bln. vs. $1.0 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.92 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $15.6 Bln vs. $14.6 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 to $3.25

