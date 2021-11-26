HP Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A week ago, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$63b, some 2.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$5.33, 48% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:HPQ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from HP's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$65.4b in 2022, which would reflect an okay 3.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 30% to US$3.97 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$62.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.93 in 2022. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the slight bump in revenue estimates.

The analysts increased their price target 5.3% to US$35.05, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for HP's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values HP at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$26.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that HP's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 3.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 4.3% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.5% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than HP.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on HP. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple HP analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with HP (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

