HP Inc. (HPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

HP Inc. (HPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.176 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HPQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.3, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPQ was $19.3, representing a -19.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.93 and a 53.91% increase over the 52 week low of $12.54.

HPQ is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). HPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports HPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.23%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPQ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

Pacer Funds (COWZ)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COWZ with an increase of 20.58% over the last 100 days. RNDV has the highest percent weighting of HPQ at 2.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.