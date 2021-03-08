HP Inc. (HPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

HP Inc. (HPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.194 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.23% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPQ was $29.75, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.44 and a 137.24% increase over the 52 week low of $12.54.

HPQ is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). HPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports HPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.06%, compared to an industry average of 39.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPQ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEY with an increase of 37.08% over the last 100 days. PKW has the highest percent weighting of HPQ at 5%.

