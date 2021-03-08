HP Inc. (HPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

HP Inc. (HPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.194 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.23% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of HPQ was $29.75, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.44 and a 137.24% increase over the 52 week low of $12.54.
HPQ is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). HPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports HPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.06%, compared to an industry average of 39.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to HPQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HPQ as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR)
- SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)
- US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEY with an increase of 37.08% over the last 100 days. PKW has the highest percent weighting of HPQ at 5%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.