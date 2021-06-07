HP Inc. (HPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

HP Inc. (HPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.194 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HPQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.63, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPQ was $30.63, representing a -14.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $36 and a 96.98% increase over the 52 week low of $15.55.

HPQ is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). HPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports HPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.51%, compared to an industry average of 50.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPQ as a top-10 holding:

ARK ETF Trust (PRNT)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC)

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEY with an increase of 26.31% over the last 100 days. PRNT has the highest percent weighting of HPQ at 4.55%.

