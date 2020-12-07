HP Inc. (HPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2020

HP Inc. (HPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.194 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.78, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPQ was $23.78, representing a -0.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.93 and a 89.63% increase over the 52 week low of $12.54.

HPQ is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). HPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports HPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.3%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPQ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)

Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 36.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HPQ at 2.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.