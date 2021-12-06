HP Inc. (HPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

HP Inc. (HPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.87% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.55, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPQ was $37.55, representing a -2.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.49 and a 64.33% increase over the 52 week low of $22.85.

HPQ is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). HPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.44. Zacks Investment Research reports HPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 9.72%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hpq Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPQ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

3D Printing ETF (PRNT)

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZIG with an increase of 11.98% over the last 100 days. PKW has the highest percent weighting of HPQ at 5.7%.

