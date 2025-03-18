HP Inc. Unveils Extensive AI Product Lineup and Quantum-Safe Printers at Amplify Conference 2025

HP announces new AI PC lineup, enhanced printing security, and productivity tools for improved workforce experiences and gaming performance.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its annual Amplify Conference, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced new products and services designed to shape the future of work, empowering people and businesses to create and manage their own way of working. The company unveiled more than 80 PCs, AI-powered print tools for SMBs, and Workforce Experience Platform enhancements all built to drive company growth and professional fulfillment.







"HP is translating AI into meaningful experiences that drive growth and fulfillment," said Enrique Lores, President and CEO at HP Inc. "We are shaping the future of work with game-changing AI innovations that seamlessly adapt to how people want to work."









Leading the Future of Work









HP's 2024 Work Relationship Index



reports that only 28 percent of workers have a healthy relationship with work. Companies and people are seeking better work experiences and new advancements in technology – from seamless device connectivity to AI applications – that can help people work faster, think more creatively, and connect on a deeper level.

With customers looking to refresh their devices to Windows 11,





With customers looking to refresh their devices to Windows 11,



3



HP is supercharging its PCs to take advantage of the latest technologies available with select models qualifying as Copilot+ PCs,



4



so work doesn't feel like work:







The



HP EliteBook 8 Series



is masterfully redesigned with mainstream enterprise workers in mind, delivering AI-powered productivity and seamless collaboration in a repairable and upgradeable package. With NPU options up to 50 TOPS, experience up to 224% better power efficiency and up to 43 times faster AI image generation for incredible performance gains versus previous non-NPU models.



5





The is masterfully redesigned with mainstream enterprise workers in mind, delivering AI-powered productivity and seamless collaboration in a repairable and upgradeable package. With NPU options up to 50 TOPS, experience up to 224% better power efficiency and up to 43 times faster AI image generation for incredible performance gains versus previous non-NPU models.



The



HP EliteDesk 8 Series



brings AI powerfully and securely to the company's desktop portfolio. These devices are ideal for corporate project managers and workers who need a reliable PC that can manage even the most demanding projects for smarter workflows and productivity. This is the world's first business desktop PC portfolio to protect against quantum computer hacks,



6



combining high performance with lower power consumption to reduce costs.



The brings AI powerfully and securely to the company’s desktop portfolio. These devices are ideal for corporate project managers and workers who need a reliable PC that can manage even the most demanding projects for smarter workflows and productivity. This is the world's first business desktop PC portfolio to protect against quantum computer hacks, combining high performance with lower power consumption to reduce costs.



The



HP EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i



is the perfect tool for an on-the-go employee constantly moving around the office. As the world's first commercial PC with integrated KVM ability through HP Device Switch,



7



an employee can use the all-in-one for work or quickly plug their laptop into the AIO with a single cable to power the notebook and access all the available peripherals.



The is the perfect tool for an on-the-go employee constantly moving around the office. As the world’s first commercial PC with integrated KVM ability through HP Device Switch, an employee can use the all-in-one for work or quickly plug their laptop into the AIO with a single cable to power the notebook and access all the available peripherals.



The



OmniBook X Series



is designed for creators who need a PC that adapts to their workflow, whether it be a svelte 14-inch flip device to ideate and draw, or a powerhouse clamshell 17.3-inch PC to power through their larger-than-life creations. The



OmniBook 7 Series



is built for power users on their PC for all-day productivity for school or work. And the



OmniBook 5 Series



is ideal for families and students with a versatile design that's built for streaming, light gaming, and personal productivity. Devices across the consumer notebook portfolio are offered in a variety of sizes with powerful Intel Ultra or AMD Ryzen™ processors.







HP is also delivering powerful new AI software experiences to complement this next generation of AI PCs. Qualifying consumer and commercial devices from HP are equipped with exclusive software designed to transform how people work in the office, at home, and everywhere in between:









HP AI Companion



is an advanced on-device AI research assistant that delivers instant answers and secured file analysis, even without an internet connection.



8





,





9



New features planned for this Spring include intuitive voice and text commands and built-in keylogger protections to enhance productivity while keeping data secure on the device.



is an advanced on-device AI research assistant that delivers instant answers and secured file analysis, even without an internet connection. New features planned for this Spring include intuitive voice and text commands and built-in keylogger protections to enhance productivity while keeping data secure on the device.





HP Go





10



plans to deliver seamless global connectivity for highly mobile professionals. With automatic network switching regardless of carrier, advanced fleet management, and effortless setup, road warriors can connect and be productive wherever work takes them. The HP Go service option will first be available on the



HP EliteBook 6 G1q



powered by Snapdragon X Series, making it the world's first AI PC with zero-touch multi-carrier 5G deployment.



11





plans to deliver seamless global connectivity for highly mobile professionals. With automatic network switching regardless of carrier, advanced fleet management, and effortless setup, road warriors can connect and be productive wherever work takes them. The HP Go service option will first be available on the powered by Snapdragon X Series, making it the world’s first AI PC with zero-touch multi-carrier 5G deployment.





Poly Camera Pro



newest features make virtual interactions and video conferencing more dynamic and engaging, with AI-powered features like Magic Background, seamless streaming integrations, and presenter overlays.



12



Multi-camera support, customizable aesthetics, and auto-framing transforms any workspace into a professional studio experience.











HP is changing the way customers print and manage documents, making it easier and more efficient with new features and technology:







Two new features to its collection of AI-powered tools that help SMBs simplify and enhance the print experience. The first feature streamlines the process of sharing scanned documents by using AI to summarize them and draft an email with the document attached, allowing for easy sharing via email or chat. The second feature offers automatic and guided redaction to safeguard sensitive information, ensuring that private data remains secure on HP devices without requiring a cloud connection. These innovations aim to reduce the complexity and enhance the security of document handling for small businesses.



Two new features to its collection of AI-powered tools that help SMBs simplify and enhance the print experience. The first feature streamlines the process of sharing scanned documents by using AI to summarize them and draft an email with the document attached, allowing for easy sharing via email or chat. The second feature offers automatic and guided redaction to safeguard sensitive information, ensuring that private data remains secure on HP devices without requiring a cloud connection. These innovations aim to reduce the complexity and enhance the security of document handling for small businesses.



The





HP LaserJet Enterprise 8000 Series Printers





are the world's first printers that protect against quantum computer attacks



2



. They provide enhanced hardware-level security for highly regulated organizations that rely on secure printing, ensuring protection against future quantum computer attacks while seamlessly integrating with Zero Trust architectures.



The are the world’s first printers that protect against quantum computer attacks . They provide enhanced hardware-level security for highly regulated organizations that rely on secure printing, ensuring protection against future quantum computer attacks while seamlessly integrating with Zero Trust architectures.



The





HP Latex R530 Printer





is the only compact all-in-one HP Latex printer



13



, capable of handling both rigid and flexible media. Its digital operation simplifies workflows and maximizes space, boosting efficiency. It helps small and medium-sized print shops (PSPs) meet customer demands with high-quality prints and impressive output.











HP provides IT with valuable insights that empower employees to thrive with





HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP)







14



enhancements and expanded availability. New features include:









AI Sentiment Analysis



now includes AI capabilities to assess and improve employee experience by analyzing thousands of free text surveys.



now includes AI capabilities to assess and improve employee experience by analyzing thousands of free text surveys.





Fleet Explorer



is a new AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) tool lets users query fleet data instantly for insights.



is a new AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) tool lets users query fleet data instantly for insights.





Vyopta Integration





15



enables HP and Vyopta customers to now check on the overall health of their organization's collaboration environment in WXP.



enables HP and Vyopta customers to now check on the overall health of their organization’s collaboration environment in WXP.



Pre-built scripts, alerts and dashboards help organizations monitor fleets, automate workflows.









Shaping the Future in Play







Technology can also offer people a smooth transition from work into play. According to Mohamed Ala Saayed, Senior Program Director & Fellow, Frost & Sullivan, "About 60% of gaming PCs owners likely use their systems for work-related activities in addition to gaming."



16







New gaming hardware across OMEN and HyperX delivers meaningful performance and personalization for the ultimate in gameplay:







The



OMEN 16 Slim Gaming Laptop



redefines portable gaming with its ultra-thin design to game anywhere. The PC delivers next-level performance with up to Intel



®



Core™ Ultra 9 285H processors,



17



and comes with up to an NVIDIA



®



GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU for next-level graphics fidelity.



The redefines portable gaming with its ultra-thin design to game anywhere. The PC delivers next-level performance with up to Intel Core™ Ultra 9 285H processors, and comes with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU for next-level graphics fidelity.



The



OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop



is refreshed to deliver the same powerful CPU and GPU performance as the OMEN 16 Slim for gamers and creators on the go, bringing 25% more power.



18





The is refreshed to deliver the same powerful CPU and GPU performance as the OMEN 16 Slim for gamers and creators on the go, bringing 25% more power.





OMEN AI



is a personalized, one-click solution that recommends the best system, hardware, and gaming settings based on each unique device and game to eliminate endless tinkering. Accessible within



OMEN Gaming Hub



, OMEN AI is available on all HP gaming and consumer PCs.



is a personalized, one-click solution that recommends the best system, hardware, and gaming settings based on each unique device and game to eliminate endless tinkering. Accessible within , OMEN AI is available on all HP gaming and consumer PCs.



The



HyperX Cloud III S Wireless Gaming Headset



delivers unmatched comfort and immersive audio for up to 120 hours of battery life in 2.4GHz and up to 200 hours in Bluetooth mode on a single charge.



19



HyperX-tuned acoustics ensure crystal-clear audio and the durable yet flexible design, boom and boomless mic options, and customizable earcup plates let gamers play longer, sound better, and do it in style.



20











HP Amplify Newsroom







For all the latest HP Amplify Partner Conference news and updates, visit the



HP Newsroom



including the just released Threat Research Report press release and news from the Advanced Compute Solutions business. More news posting at 2 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET.







Follow @HP on



LinkedIn



,



X



, and



Instagram





Follow @HP on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram



Follow @Enrique Lores on



LinkedIn





Follow @Enrique Lores on LinkedIn



Follow #HPAmplify across social platforms for the latest updates













About HP







HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit



http://www.hp.com



.















1



Based on HP's internal analysis of AI-enabled platforms across all commercial PC and consumer PC vendors as of March 2025. "AI PC" is defined as a PC with an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) designed to accelerate AI workloads, regardless of TOPS count.

Comparison includes commercially and consumer available AI PCs available in the market.





Comparison includes commercially and consumer available AI PCs available in the market.







2



Based on HPs internal analysis of business Printers with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection, post-quantum digital signature, and initial BIOS firmware integrity protection with automatic self-healing recovery finding that no other in-class Printers implement a quantum-resistant cryptographic scheme to protect the integrity of the BIOS and firmware as of March 2025.







3



Not all features are available in all editions or versions of Windows. Systems may require upgraded and/or separately purchased hardware, drivers, software or BIOS update to take full advantage of Windows functionality. Windows is automatically updated and enabled. High speed internet and Microsoft account required. ISP fees may apply and additional requirements may apply over time for updates. See http://www.windows.com.







4



On some devices, some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs. Copilot is not available in China, Russia, Belarus, and embargoed regions Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Crimea.







5



Based on image generation with NPU vs. non-NPU processor using Amuse software generating a 1024 x 1024 pixel image from the same text prompt repeatedly until battery depletion to determine power efficiency. Configurations tested: HP EliteBook 8 G1a AI with AMD Ryzen AI PRO 350 and 32GB RAM vs. HP EliteBook 845 G10 with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U and 32GB RAM. Results may vary







6



Based on HPs internal analysis of business PCs with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection, BIOS-level protection and passing MIL-STD testing, finding that no other in-class PC implements a quantum-resistant cryptographic scheme to protect the integrity of UEFI BIOS firmware as of February 2024. Requires Windows 10 or higher. For supported HP PCs with the latest HP Endpoint Security Controller. See



https://h20195.www2.hp.com/v2/GetDocument.aspx?docname=4AA8-3644ENW



.







7



Optional feature must be configured at the time of purchase.







8



HP AI Companion is available preloaded on select HP next gen AI PCs or is available for download from the Microsoft store and requires a HP next gen AI PC with a NPU supporting 40-60 TOPS with 16 GB or more of storage and requires Windows 11. Perform requires account set up within 30 days of PC boot or enrollment through the HP AI Companion app. Some features require customer upload of local data. Ten (10) library 100 MB limit each, supported files may vary and at launch include pdf, .txt., .docx files. For 'On device' AI use, your HP Next Gen AI PC requires 32GB RAM and will require up to 4.5 GB storage on your PC. "On device" mode uses a downloaded LLM Phi 3.5 to process queries locally and does not require an internet connection. "Cloud" mode uses GPT-







9



HP AI Companion requires an HP Next Gen AI PC with a NPU supporting 40-60 TOPS and requires Windows 11. For ‘On device’ AI use, your HP Next Gen AI PC requires 32 GB RAM and will require up to 4.5 GB storage on your PC.







10



HP Go integrates pre-embedded carrier profiles, pre-activation processes, and pre-configured APNs at the factory, enabling seamless out-of-the-box connectivity. Requires 5G module and Windows support for carrier profile management and network selection. North America subscription service ONLY. Available in Spring 2025.







11



Zero-touch multi-carrier 5G deployment is the ability to automatically onboard and activate 5G connectivity across multiple carriers without requiring manual carrier selection, IT-managed profile provisioning, or traditional enterprise (STD) onboarding methods. Unlike standard WWAN and eSIM-based setups, HP Go integrates pre-embedded carrier profiles, pre-activation processes, and pre-configured APNs, enabling automatic connection to the fastest available network. North America subscription service ONLY. Available in Spring 2025.







12



Requires myHP application and Windows OS.







13



Based on internal HP testing.







14



HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) is available in various tiers with optional add-on solutions in various term licenses. WXP is for commercial customers and some features and capabilities may require additional purchase of HP Services and/or commercial hardware supporting the HP Insights agent for Windows, Mac, & Android available for download at https://workforceexperience.hp.com/software.admin.hp.com/software. For full system requirements and services that require the agent, please visit https://workforceexperience.hp.com/requirements. Activation and restrictions may apply. The agent collects telemetry and analytics around devices and applications that integrate into the Workforce Experience platform and is not sold as a standalone service. The agent is ISO27001, ISO27701, ISO27017 and SOC2 Type2 certified for Information Security.







15



HP Vyopta license required for collaboration technology monitoring







16



March 2025. Mohamed Alaa Saayed, Senior Program Director & Fellow, Frost & Sullivan. 60% of gaming PCs are split between 55% desktop and 65% laptop users.







17



Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance. Intel, Core, and the Intel logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.







18



All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. Total processors power = Total GPU power plus total thermal power.







19



Tested at 50% headphone volume, continuous playback. Using 2.4GHz mode, the headset has a battery life of up to 120 hours. Using Bluetooth mode, the headset has a battery life of up to 200 hours. Actual battery life will vary with use and maximum battery capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.







20



Earcup plates sold separately. Available in select countries/regions.



