HP Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $906 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $974 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $900 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $14.055 billion from $13.817 billion last year.

HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $906 Mln. vs. $974 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $14.055 Bln vs. $13.817 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.76

