HP Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $795 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $906 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $877 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $14.639 billion from $14.055 billion last year.

HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $795 Mln. vs. $906 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $14.639 Bln vs. $14.055 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.81

