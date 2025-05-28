Markets
HP Inc. Q2 Profit Declines

May 28, 2025 — 04:33 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $406 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $607 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $678 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $13.220 billion from $12.800 billion last year.

HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $406 Mln. vs. $607 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $13.220 Bln vs. $12.800 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.30

