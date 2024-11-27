HP Inc. price target raised to $39 from $32 at TD Securities

TD Securities raised the firm’s price target on HP Inc. (HPQ) to $39 from $32 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said its EPS outlook was in line as soft near-termPC demand is spilling over into next year. Its soft end markets continue to spoil the solid progress of its cost restructuring.

