HP Inc. price target raised to $39 from $32 at TD Securities

TD Securities raised the firm’s price target on HP Inc. (HPQ) to $39 from $32 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said its EPS outlook was in line as soft near-termPC demand is spilling over into next year. Its soft end markets continue to spoil the solid progress of its cost restructuring.
