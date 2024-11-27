HP Inc. price target raised to $35 from $32 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on HP Inc. (HPQ) to $35 from $32 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q4 was in-line the though the forward earnings outlook was a bit softer as both Print and PC recovery is pushed out, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says HP’s PC margins are pressured on commodities and mix in the near term.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HPQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.