HP Inc. options imply 6.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in HP Inc. (HPQ) is 2.8x normal with puts leading calls 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.0%, or $2.35, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.5%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HPQ:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 26, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- Is HPQ a Buy, Before Earnings?
- HP Inc. price target lowered to $41 from $42 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.