HP Inc. jumps 4%, or $1.55, to $38.38

11:51 EST HP Inc. (HPQ) jumps 4%, or $1.55, to $38.38
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HPQ:
- HP Inc. put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- HP Inc. call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Nokia signs patent license agreement with HP
- HP Announces Leadership Changes with New Appointments
- Greenlight’s Einhorn highlights HP, Peloton as stock picks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.