HP Inc. To Host Live Webcast of Q2 FY2025 Financial Results on May 28, 2025

HP Inc. will host a conference call on May 28, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results, accessible via webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

HP Inc. will hold a live audio webcast on May 28, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2025. The webcast can be accessed at www.hp.com/investor/2025Q2Webcast, with a replay available shortly after the call for about one year. HP Inc. is a global technology leader providing innovative and sustainable solutions in personal computing, printing, and other areas across more than 170 countries. For more details, interested parties can visit HP's official website.

Potential Positives

HP Inc. is demonstrating transparency and accountability by hosting a live audio webcast to review its financial results, allowing investors and stakeholders to stay informed.

The company operates in over 170 countries, showcasing its global presence and the potential for diverse revenue streams.

HP's focus on innovative and sustainable devices aligns with current market trends, indicating a commitment to meeting consumer demands and environmental considerations.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial highlights or insights, which may lead investors to question the transparency of the company's performance.

There is no indication of growth or improvement in key metrics, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the company's future outlook.

The statement includes a disclaimer about potential errors and omissions, which may raise concerns about the accuracy of the information provided by the company.

FAQ

When will HP Inc. report its second fiscal quarter financial results?

HP Inc. will report its second fiscal quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

How can I access HP Inc.'s financial results conference call?

You can access the live audio webcast at www.hp.com/investor/2025Q2Webcast.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the call for approximately one year.

What services does HP Inc. provide?

HP Inc. offers innovative solutions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, and gaming, among others.

Where can I find more information about HP Inc.?

For additional information, please visit HP's official website at http://www.hp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PALO ALTO, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.





The webcast will be available at



www.hp.com/investor/2025Q2Webcast



.





A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.





About HP Inc.





HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit:



http://www.hp.com



.

























HP Inc. Media Relations











MediaRelations@hp.com







HP Inc. Investor Relations











InvestorRelations@hp.com

















www.hp.com/go/newsroom























©Copyright 2025 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.



