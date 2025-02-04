HP Inc. to Host Live Webcast for Q1 2025 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

HP Inc. will host a conference call on Feb 27, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

HP Inc. will hold a live audio webcast on February 27, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2025. The webcast can be accessed at www.hp.com/investor/2025Q1Webcast, with a replay available shortly after the call for about a year. HP Inc. is a leading global technology company that provides a variety of innovative and sustainable solutions in personal computing, printing, 3D printing, and more, operating in over 170 countries.

Potential Positives

HP Inc. will offer a live audio webcast to discuss its first fiscal quarter financial results, enhancing transparency with shareholders and stakeholders.

The replay of the webcast will be available for one year, allowing investors and analysts to access the information at their convenience.

As a global technology leader operating in over 170 countries, HP showcases its commitment to innovation and sustainability in its product offerings, which can strengthen its market position.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specifics about the financial results for the first fiscal quarter, which may lead to uncertainty or speculation about the company's performance.

Setting the conference call for February 27, 2025, means stakeholders and investors will have to wait for further financial insight, potentially affecting market perceptions in the interim.

There is no indication of any positive developments, innovations, or successes in the press release to counterbalance potential concerns about future performance.

FAQ

When is HP Inc.'s Q1 2025 financial results call?

HP Inc. will present its Q1 2025 financial results call on February 27, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the HP financial results webcast?

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2025Q1Webcast.

Will there be a replay of the HP conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available on the same website shortly after the call and will remain for about one year.

What topics will be covered in HP's Q1 2025 call?

The call will review HP Inc.'s financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2025.

How can I contact HP's media or investor relations?

You can contact HP's Media Relations at MediaRelations@hp.com and Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@hp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HPQ Insider Trading Activity

$HPQ insiders have traded $HPQ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE LORES (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 348,595 shares for an estimated $12,010,449 .

. KRISTEN M LUDGATE (Chief People Officer) sold 74,356 shares for an estimated $2,560,077

ALEX CHO (President, Personal Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,585 shares for an estimated $1,755,414 .

. STEPHANIE LIEBMAN (Global Controller) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $357,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HPQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 495 institutional investors add shares of $HPQ stock to their portfolio, and 534 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025 on Thursday, Feb 27, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.





The webcast will be available at



www.hp.com/investor/2025Q1Webcast



.





A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.







About HP Inc.







HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit:



http://www.hp.com



.









HP Inc. Media Relations











MediaRelations@hp.com







HP Inc. Investor Relations











InvestorRelations@hp.com

























www.hp.com/go/newsroom









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.