HP Inc. falls -9.5%

HP Inc. (HPQ) is down -9.5%, or -$3.71 to $35.38.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HPQ:
- Morning Movers: Symbotic sinks following delay of 1oK filing
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) Faces Short-Term Pressures but Eyes PC Recovery and Margin Rebound
- HP Inc. price target raised to $39 from $32 at TD Securities
- HP Inc. price target lowered to $36.50 from $37 at Citi
- HP Inc. price target raised to $35 from $32 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.