HP Inc. Declares Q3 Cash Dividend of $0.2894 per Share for Fiscal Year 2025

HP Inc. declares a $0.2894 cash dividend per share, payable July 2, 2025, to shareholders of record by June 11, 2025.

HP Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.2894 per share for its common stock, which will be the third dividend for fiscal year 2025. This dividend is set to be paid on July 2, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of June 11, 2025. The company currently has around 0.9 billion shares outstanding. HP Inc. is recognized as a global technology leader, providing a variety of innovative and sustainable solutions across multiple sectors, including personal computing, printing, and gaming, operating in over 170 countries.

$HPQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HPQ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HPQ Insider Trading Activity

$HPQ insiders have traded $HPQ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE LORES (President and CEO) sold 137,094 shares for an estimated $4,997,076

KRISTEN M LUDGATE (Chief People Officer) sold 74,356 shares for an estimated $2,560,077

ALEX CHO (President, Personal Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,585 shares for an estimated $1,755,414 .

. STEPHANIE LIEBMAN (Global Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,646 shares for an estimated $811,234 .

. ANNELIESE OLSON (Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions) sold 21,545 shares for an estimated $613,817

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HPQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 508 institutional investors add shares of $HPQ stock to their portfolio, and 601 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.2894 per share on the company’s common stock.





The dividend, the third in HP’s fiscal year 2025, is payable on July 2, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 11, 2025. HP has approximately 0.9 billion shares of common stock outstanding.







About HP Inc.







HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.



























