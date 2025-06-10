HP Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.2894 Per Share for Fiscal Year 2025

HP Inc. announces a cash dividend of $0.2894 per share, payable October 1, 2025, to eligible stockholders.

HP Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $0.2894 per share on its common stock, marking the fourth dividend in its fiscal year 2025. This dividend will be paid on October 1, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of September 10, 2025. The company has approximately 0.9 billion shares of common stock outstanding. HP Inc. is a leading global technology company that operates in over 170 countries, providing innovative and sustainable solutions across various sectors, including personal computing, printing, and gaming. For more details, visit HP's website.

HP Inc. continues to demonstrate its commitment to returning value to shareholders by declaring a cash dividend of $0.2894 per share.

The announced dividend signifies the company's ongoing profitability and financial stability, as it marks the fourth dividend declaration in fiscal year 2025.

By setting a clear payment date and record date, HP provides shareholders with transparency and clear expectations regarding their investments.

The scale of HP's operations, with approximately 0.9 billion shares outstanding, indicates a substantial commitment to its shareholder base.

The announced dividend may signal that the company lacks substantial growth opportunities, leading to a focus on returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvestment in innovation or expansion.

$HPQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HPQ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HPQ Insider Trading Activity

$HPQ insiders have traded $HPQ stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTEN M LUDGATE (Chief People Officer) sold 74,356 shares for an estimated $2,560,077

ALEX CHO (President, Personal Systems) sold 40,287 shares for an estimated $1,401,987

STEPHANIE LIEBMAN (Global Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,646 shares for an estimated $811,234 .

. ANNELIESE OLSON (Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions) sold 21,545 shares for an estimated $613,817

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HPQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 535 institutional investors add shares of $HPQ stock to their portfolio, and 616 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HPQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HPQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Toni Sacconaghi from Bernstein set a target price of $34.0 on 01/03/2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.2894 per share on the company’s common stock.





The dividend, the fourth in HP’s fiscal year 2025, is payable on October 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2025. HP has approximately 0.9 billion shares of common stock outstanding.







About HP Inc.







HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.











HP Inc. Media Relations









MediaRelations@hp.com









HP Inc. Investor Relations









InvestorRelations@hp.com





















www.hp.com/go/newsroom













