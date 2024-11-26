HP Inc. CEO: We grew share in key categories in Q4

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Enrique Lores said increases in component costs had an impact on margins in Q4. He expects the trend to continue in 1H25. He also expects to see pressure on the overall market in 2025. The goal for HP is to grow on the commercial side in 2025, according to Lores. When discussing potential tariffs, he noted that the company has been moving its supply chain away from China over the last three years, so it will not be impacted as heavily as in the past.

