HP Inc. Appoints Gianluca Pettiti to Board of Directors

HP Inc. appoints Gianluca Pettiti to its Board of Directors to enhance AI and technology initiatives.

HP Inc. has announced the appointment of Gianluca Pettiti to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Pettiti is currently the Executive Vice President and President of Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Applied at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he has significantly contributed to the company's growth and innovation over the past two decades. His expertise in digital and AI initiatives is expected to bolster HP's business strategies. HP's Chair, Chip Bergh, and President and CEO, Enrique Lores, expressed their enthusiasm about his diverse international experience and commitment to advancing technology in various sectors. Pettiti holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Politecnico di Torino and has published influential works on AI and digital transformation in healthcare.

Hiring Gianluca Pettiti enhances HP's Board of Directors with expertise in technology and life sciences, aligning with the company's focus on innovation.

Pettiti's experience in driving digital and AI initiatives is expected to advance HP's business priorities and enhance customer experiences.

His proven track record at Thermo Fisher Scientific, a recognized leader in life sciences, adds credibility and valuable insights to HP's strategic direction.

Mr. Pettiti’s involvement with the Italian Institute of Technology strengthens HP's connection to cutting-edge research in robotics and AI.

Gianluca Pettiti's experience is primarily in life sciences and diagnostics, which might indicate a lack of relevant expertise directly related to HP's core business in technology and printing.

The emphasis on AI and digital initiatives raises concerns about HP's current positioning in those areas, suggesting a potential gap in innovation compared to competitors.

Hiring an executive from a rapidly advancing field such as life sciences may divert attention and resources from HP's primary product lines, risking potential dilution of focus in their established market segments.

Who has been appointed to the HP Board of Directors?

Gianluca Pettiti has been appointed to the HP Board of Directors, effective immediately.

What is Gianluca Pettiti's current role?

He is the Executive Vice President and President, Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Applied at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What qualifications does Gianluca Pettiti bring to HP?

Pettiti has extensive experience in technology, innovation, AI initiatives, and a strong leadership background in life sciences.

How might Pettiti impact HP's AI initiatives?

His expertise in digital transformation and passion for data-driven decision-making will enhance HP’s AI priorities and customer experiences.

What is HP Inc. known for?

HP Inc. is a global technology leader specializing in innovative and sustainable solutions for personal computing, printing, and hybrid work.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the appointment of Gianluca Pettiti to its Board of Directors. Mr. Pettiti is Executive Vice President and President, Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Applied for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a global life sciences company. His appointment is effective immediately.





"We’re excited to welcome Gianluca to the HP Board of Directors," said Chip Bergh, Chair of the HP Board. "He brings invaluable global expertise and a proven track record of fostering innovation at the intersection of technology and life sciences. His experience spearheading digital and AI initiatives will be instrumental in advancing our business priorities."





Mr. Pettiti's leadership at Thermo Fisher along with his passion for technology and innovation have been instrumental supporting the growth of the company over the last two decades. Thermo Fisher today is globally recognized as the world leader in serving science, a trusted partner for its many customers and one of the world’s most admired companies. Mr. Pettiti is deeply committed to advancing the applications of technology across the industry and serves as a board member at the Italian Institute of Technology, a leading research institute in robotics and AI.





"We are pleased to have Gianluca join our Board of Directors," said HP Inc. President and CEO, Enrique Lores. "His broad international career, experience infusing AI into new industries, and passion for data-driven decision-making will bring new thought leadership to our AI initiatives, helping us create better and more fulfilling experiences for our customers."





Mr. Pettiti holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Politecnico di Torino, which recognized him as an Alumnus Testimonial in 2017 for his contributions to innovation. He has also authored several influential articles on AI and digital transformation in healthcare.





The full HP Board is listed at HP.com.







About HP Inc.







HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.















