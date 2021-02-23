HP (HPQ) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

HP Inc. HPQ will report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 25.

The company estimates non-GAAP earnings to lie between 64 cents and 70 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pinned at 65 cents per share, indicating the bottom line to have been flat year on year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $15.24 billion, suggesting a year-on-year increase of 4.3%.

The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in all of the preceding four quarters, the surprise being 17.4%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

HP’s fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid demand for personal systems, driven by the remote-working and online-learning trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, industry-wide CPU and panel-supply constraints might have affected its ability to meet demand.

HP Inc. Price and Consensus

HP Inc. price-consensus-chart | HP Inc. Quote

For the printing segment, HP had earlier projected solid demand for home printers and pricing to be strained due to competition. On the demand front, the company expects commercial print to have been depressed during the quarter under review.

Additionally, adverse foreign-currency fluctuations and macroeconomic woes are the key concerns this earnings season.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for HP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

HP currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

Workday, Inc. WDAY has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +2.29% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.

Etsy, Inc. ETSY has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and currently holds a Zacks Rank of 3.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HP Inc. (HPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Workday, Inc. (WDAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.