HP (HPQ) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

HP Inc. HPQ is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Nov 26.

For the to-be-reported quarter, HP projects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of 55-59 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 58 cents,indicating an increase of 7.41% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $15.3 billion, implying a slip of 0.6% from the prior-year reported number.

In the trailing four quarters, the company’s results surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and came in line on two other occasions, the average positive surprise being 2.34%.

Looking back at the last reported quarter, the company’s non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations of 58 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. Additionally, the figure increased 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Also, HP’s net revenues of $14.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.5 billion and further inched up 0.1% year over year as well. Moreover, revenues rose 2% in constant currency (cc).

Let’s see, how things are shaping up prior to the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Impact Q4 Results

HP’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results are expected to reflect growth in Personal Systems revenues. Buoyant demand in the commercial PC market owing to transition to Microsoft’s MSFT Windows 10 is a key driver.

Notably, per IDC and Gartner’s latest calendar third-quarter report, HP held the second spot in PC shipment among the worldwide PC vendors, trailing only Lenovo LNVGY. Notably, the company achieved maximum growth of 9.3% year over year in the period among all PC vendors, per IDC.

The company is likely to have gained particularly from its notebook line-up, which attained 10% year-over-year growth, according to IDC. This makes us optimistic about the company’s upcoming quarterly results.

However, the competitive pricing environment and Intel’s INTC CPU shortage might get reflected as challenges to the stock.

Moreover, declines in both hardware units and supplies revenues are hurting the company’s Printing business. Given the macroeconomic softness in the EMEA market, weak supplies revenues is likely to have dented its Printing business.

Foreign exchange headwinds are an added concern.

HP currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

