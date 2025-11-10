HP (HPQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, HP (HPQ) was down 3.77% at $25.29. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had gained 2.86% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 25, 2025. In that report, analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.08%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.79 billion, indicating a 5.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.11 per share and a revenue of $55.2 billion, representing changes of -7.99% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.3% decrease. HP is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, HP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.61 of its industry.

Investors should also note that HPQ has a PEG ratio of 1.98 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Micro Computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.