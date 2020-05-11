HP (HPQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed the most recent trading day at $15.42, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

HPQ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 27, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 15.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.88 billion, down 8.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $54.53 billion, which would represent changes of -3.13% and -7.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HPQ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.21% lower. HPQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HPQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.9, so we one might conclude that HPQ is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HPQ's PEG ratio is currently 3.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.