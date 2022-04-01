HP (HPQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed at $35.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 0.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 13.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.15 billion, up 1.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $66.2 billion, which would represent changes of +12.66% and +4.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. HP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HP has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.5 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.42, which means HP is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that HPQ has a PEG ratio of 2.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.