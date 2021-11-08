HP (HPQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed at $31.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had gained 14.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HPQ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 23, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 41.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.36 billion, up 0.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HPQ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.61% higher. HPQ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HPQ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.07, which means HPQ is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that HPQ has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.