HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -1.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HP (HPQ) closed at $31.35, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily of 0%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had gained 12.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HPQ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 23, 2021. In that report, analysts expect HPQ to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.36 billion, up 0.66% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HPQ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.61% higher within the past month. HPQ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HPQ has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.

Meanwhile, HPQ's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HPQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

