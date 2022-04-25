HP (HPQ) Stock Moves 0.57%: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed the most recent trading day at $37, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 7.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect HP to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.1 billion, up 1.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $65.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.66% and +3.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. HP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.44, which means HP is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, HPQ's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HPQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.