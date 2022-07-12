HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed the most recent trading day at $31.33, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 6.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.84 billion, up 3.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.31 per share and revenue of $66.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.72% and +4.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.29. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.29.

It is also worth noting that HPQ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.