HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed the most recent trading day at $37.01, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 3.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

HP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 13.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.1 billion, up 1.43% from the year-ago period.

HPQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $65.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.66% and +3.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. HP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.21, which means HP is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, HPQ's PEG ratio is currently 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

