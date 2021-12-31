HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed the most recent trading day at $37.67, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had gained 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HP is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.61 billion, up 6.16% from the year-ago period.

HPQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $65.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.76% and +3.92%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, HP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.84.

Also, we should mention that HPQ has a PEG ratio of 3.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.