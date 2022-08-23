HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed at $33.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had gained 2.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

HP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 30, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.52 billion, up 1.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $65.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.19% and +2.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower within the past month. HP is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note HP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.79, which means HP is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that HPQ has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HPQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.