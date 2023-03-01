HP (HPQ) Stock Gains on Q1 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms FY23 View

HP Inc. HPQ shares rose more than 3% during Tuesday’s extended trading session after the personal computer and printer maker reported better-than-expected bottom-line results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. HP reported non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share for the first quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and came within management’s previously guided range of 70-80 cents.

However, the bottom line declined 32% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.10 per share. This was mainly due to lower revenues, increased pricing competition and unfavorable currency exchange rates, partially offset by efficient cost management.

HP’s net revenues of $13.8 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.31 billion and declined 19% year over year. The dismal top-line performance was mainly due to a significant slowdown in consumer demand, a tightening corporate budget amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges and unfavorable currency exchange rates.

In constant currency (cc), revenues declined 15% in the first quarter. The dismal top line reflected a weak performance in HPQ’s Personal Systems and Printers segments.

HP Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HP Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HP Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Personal Systems (“PS”) revenues (67% of net revenues) came in at $9.2 billion, 24% lower than the year-ago quarter (20% down at cc). The year-over-year plunge reflected a continued decline in consumer and commercial PC demand and excess inventory levels at channel partners. Further, consumer revenues decreased 36%, while commercial revenues declined 18%.

HP’s total PC units sold were down 28% on a year-over-year basis, with a 33% decline in Consumer PS shipments and a 24% slump in Commercial PS units. Revenues from the Consumer PS and Commercial PS segments registered a year-over-year decline of 36% and 18%, respectively.

The printing business’ revenues (33% of net revenues) decreased 5% year over year (down 2% at cc) to $4.6 billion, mainly due to lower Supplies revenues. Total Hardware units increased 2% year over year, with Consumer Printing units growing 3% and Commercial Printing shipments falling 8%. HPQ registered a year-over-year decline of 3% in the Consumer Printing segment’s revenues, while the Commercial Printing segment’s revenues increased 2%.

Region-wise, revenues from America (41% of the total first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues), the EMEA (34%) and the APJ (25%) declined 16%, 22% and 19%, respectively.

Operating Results

Segment-wise, Personal Systems’ operating margin contracted 240 basis points (bps) to 5.4%. Unfavorable currency exchange rates, increased promotional activity and favorable prior-period R&D partner funding caused a year-over-year contraction in the segment’s operating margin. However, Poly contributions and lower costs, including variable compensation and commodity costs, partially offset the headwinds.

The Printing division’s operating margin expanded 80 bps to 18.9%, driven by favorable overall pricing and operating expense management, including lower variable compensations. However, these were partially offset by higher commodity costs and the promotional pricing of favorable currency.

HP’s overall non-GAAP operating margin from continuing operations of 9.6% declined 70 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

HP ended the fiscal first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.77 billion, down from $3.15 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

During the quarter, HPQ used $16 million worth of cash for operational activities and generated negative free cash flow of $0.2 billion.

HP returned $369 million to its shareholders in the form of stock repurchases ($259 million) and cash dividends ($100 million) in the fiscal first quarter.

Second-Quarter & Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, HP estimates the non-GAAP EPS between 73 cents and 83 cents.

The company reiterated its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance range of $3.20-$3.60 per share. It also continues to estimate generating free cash flow between $3 billion and $3.5 billion in the fiscal.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

HP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HPQ have declined 18.7% over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Clarivate Plc CLVT, Aspen Technology AZPN and ServiceNow NOW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clarivate’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained unchanged at 17 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have been revised a penny northward to 81 cents per share in the past 60 days.

Clarivate's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.4%. Shares of CLVT have fallen 29.9% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 17 cents to $1.66 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 2 cents to $7.10 per share in the past 30 days.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 5.2%. Shares of AZPN have rallied 44.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow's first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised southward by a penny to $2.02 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved downward by 3 cents to $9.15 per share in the past seven days.

ServiceNow's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%. Shares of NOW have plunged 26.4% in the trailing 12 months.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clarivate PLC (CLVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.