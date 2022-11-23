HP (HPQ) Stock Gains as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

HP Inc. HPQ shares rose more than 2% during Tuesday’s extended trading session after the personal computer and printer maker reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

HP reported non-GAAP earnings of 85 cents per share for the fourth quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and came within management’s previously guided range of 79-89 cents.

However, the bottom line declined 10% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 94 cents per share. This was mainly due to lower revenues, increased pricing competition and unfavorable currency exchange rates, partially offset by efficient cost management.

HP’s net revenues of $14.8 billion came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.62 billion. However, the top line declined 11.2% on a year-over-year basis, mainly due to a significant slowdown in consumer demand, unfavorable currency exchange rates, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges in some areas. In constant currency (cc), revenues declined 8% in the fourth quarter.

The dismal top line reflected a weak performance in HPQ’s Personal Systems and Printers segments.

HP Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HP Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HP Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Personal Systems revenues (69% of net revenues) came in at $10.3 billion, 13% lower than the year-ago quarter (9% down at cc). The year-over-year plunge reflected continued market softness, unfavorable FX impacts and continuous supply-chain challenges in some areas. Further, consumer revenues decreased 25%, while commercial revenues declined 6%.

HP’s total PC units sold were down 21% on a year-over-year basis. Notebooks registered a year-over-year decline of 26%, while desktop units decreased 3%.

Notebook revenues decreased 23% year over year to $6.45 billion, while desktop sales grew 1% to $2.54 billion. Workstation sales soared 9% to $535 million, while revenues from the Other business unit jumped 63% to $741 million.

Printing business revenues (31% of net revenues) decreased 7% year over year (down 6% at cc) to $4.5 billion, mainly due to lower Supplies and lower Consumer hardware units. These were partially offset by higher Commercial hardware units.

HP’s total hardware units sold decreased 3%. Consumer Hardware units declined 4%, while revenues decreased 7%. Further, Commercial Hardware units increased 5%, and revenues inched up 1%. Meanwhile, Supplies revenues declined 10%.

Region-wise, revenues from America (44%) and the EMEA (31% of fourth-quarter revenues) declined 5% and 22%, respectively. Revenues from the APJ (25%) region decreased 6%.

Operating Results

Segment-wise, Personal Systems’ operating margin contracted 200 basis points (bps) to 4.5%. Unfavorable currency exchange rates and increased promotional activity due to elevated industry channel inventory levels, especially in the Consumer business, caused a year-over-year contraction in the segment’s operating margin.

However, a better product mix, lower commodity costs and variable compensation partially offset the headwinds.

The Printing division’s operating margin expanded 290 bps to 19.9%, driven by favorable overall pricing and operating expense management, including lower variable compensation. However, these were partially offset by an unfavorable mix and higher commodity costs.

HP’s overall non-GAAP operating margin from continuing operations of 8.9% declined 60 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

HP ended the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.2 billion, down from $5.39 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

During the quarter, HPQ generated operating cash flows of $1.9 billion and free cash flow of $1.8 billion. In fiscal 2022, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $4.5 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively.

HP returned $1 billion to its shareholders in the form of stock repurchases ($750 million) and cash dividends ($249 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter. In fiscal 2022, the company paid out dividends of $1.04 billion and repurchased stocks worth $4.3 billion.

First-Quarter & Fiscal 2023 Guidance

HP initiated guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2023. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, HP estimates the non-GAAP EPS between 70 cents and 80 cents.

For fiscal 2023, the company forecasts non-GAAP earnings between $3.20 and $3.60 per share. It estimates generating free cash flow between $3 billion and $3.5 billion in the fiscal.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

HP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of HPQ have declined 22.2% year to date (YTD).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector are Celestica CLS, Zscaler ZS and Coupa Software COUP. Celestica sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Zscaler and Coupa each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 9.4% up to $1.86 per share in the past 30 days.

CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have decreased 0.3% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 5 cents north to 26 cents per share over the past 90 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved a penny north to $1.18 per share in the past 60 days.

ZS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have declined 57.6% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coupa's fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 3 cents northward to 7 cents per share over the past 90 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved upward by 19 cents to 44 cents per share in the past 90 days.

Coupa's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 478.1%. Shares of COUP have slumped 71% YTD.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coupa Software, Inc. (COUP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.