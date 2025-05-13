HP (HPQ) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, HP (HPQ) reached $28.78, with a +1.84% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had gained 17.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.80, indicating a 2.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.36 billion, indicating a 4.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $54.23 billion, which would represent changes of +0.3% and +1.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% lower within the past month. At present, HP boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, HP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.02.

One should further note that HPQ currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

