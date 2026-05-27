HP (HPQ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

HP (HPQ) reported $14.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.92 billion, representing a surprise of +3.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Days in accounts payable : 151.00 Days compared to the 140.50 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

: 151.00 Days compared to the 140.50 Days average estimate based on two analysts. Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable : 38.00 Days compared to the 31.00 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

: 38.00 Days compared to the 31.00 Days average estimate based on two analysts. Days of supply in inventory : 73.00 Days versus 72.00 Days estimated by two analysts on average.

: 73.00 Days versus 72.00 Days estimated by two analysts on average. Cash conversion cycle : 40.00 Days versus 37.50 Days estimated by two analysts on average.

: 40.00 Days versus 37.50 Days estimated by two analysts on average. Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS : $7.74 billion versus $7.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.

: $7.74 billion versus $7.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS : $2.47 billion versus $2.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.

: $2.47 billion versus $2.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Net revenue- Personal Systems : $10.21 billion versus $9.8 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $10.21 billion versus $9.8 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Net revenue- Printing- Supplies : $2.75 billion versus $2.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.

: $2.75 billion versus $2.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change. Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing : $1.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

: $1.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing : $273 million versus $290.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.

: $273 million versus $290.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change. Net revenue- Printing : $4.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $4.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $530 million versus $445.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for HP here>>>

Shares of HP have returned +23.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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