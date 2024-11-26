HP (HPQ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2024, HP (HPQ) reported revenue of $14.06 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was -1.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Days in accounts payable : 138 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 124.24 Days.

: 138 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 124.24 Days. Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS : $6.52 billion compared to the $6.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $6.52 billion compared to the $6.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS : $3.07 billion compared to the $3 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $3.07 billion compared to the $3 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Net revenue- Personal Systems : $9.59 billion compared to the $9.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $9.59 billion compared to the $9.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Net revenue- Printing- Supplies : $2.87 billion compared to the $2.73 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $2.87 billion compared to the $2.73 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing : $1.26 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year.

: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year. Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing : $325 million compared to the $299.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39% year over year.

: $325 million compared to the $299.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39% year over year. Net revenue- Printing : $4.45 billion versus $4.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $4.45 billion versus $4.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Earnings from operations- Printing : $874 million versus $769.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $874 million versus $769.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $550 million compared to the $638.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of HP have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

