HP (HPQ) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that HP (HPQ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.85 billion, increasing 2.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS' will reach $7.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS' stands at $2.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Personal Systems' at $10.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Printing- Supplies' will likely reach $2.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing' to come in at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing' should come in at $275.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Printing' to reach $3.95 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Days in accounts payable' should arrive at 133 days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 131 days in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable' reaching 32 days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31 days.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Days of supply in inventory' will reach 69 days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 67 days in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings from operations- Personal Systems' will reach $529.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $599.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Earnings from operations- Printing' of $721.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $715.00 million.

Over the past month, HP shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HPQ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

