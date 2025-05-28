HP (HPQ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

HP (HPQ) reported $13.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was -11.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Days in accounts payable : 130 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 134 Days.

: 130 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 134 Days. Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable : 30 Days compared to the 29 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

: 30 Days compared to the 29 Days average estimate based on two analysts. Days of supply in inventory : 70 Days compared to the 73.5 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

: 70 Days compared to the 73.5 Days average estimate based on two analysts. Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS : $6.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

: $6.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS : $2.24 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $2.24 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Net revenue- Personal Systems : $9.02 billion compared to the $9.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $9.02 billion compared to the $9.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Net revenue- Printing- Supplies : $2.73 billion versus $2.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

: $2.73 billion versus $2.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing : $1.17 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

: $1.17 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing : $289 million versus $287.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

: $289 million versus $287.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Net revenue- Printing : $4.18 billion versus $4.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.

: $4.18 billion versus $4.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change. Earnings from operations- Printing : $814 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $795.04 million.

: $814 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $795.04 million. Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $409 million versus $532.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of HP have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.